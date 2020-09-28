Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Brightcove (BCOV), Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brightcove (BCOV) and Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) with bullish sentiments.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 55.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brightcove is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 52.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

