Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), IPG Photonics (IPGP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY), IPG Photonics (IPGP) and PROS Holdings (PRO) with bullish sentiments.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bottomline Technologies with a $53.75 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on IPG Photonics today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

IPG Photonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.50.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.67.

