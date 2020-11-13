Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Black Knight (BKI), Farfetch (FTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Black Knight (BKI) and Farfetch (FTCH) with bullish sentiments.

Black Knight (BKI)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Black Knight, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.31, close to its 52-week high of $97.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

Black Knight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.71, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Farfetch (FTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Farfetch yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.21, close to its 52-week high of $44.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 72.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Farfetch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.58, representing a -9.3% downside. In a report issued on November 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

