Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Bitfarms (BFARF), Accolade (ACCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bitfarms (BFARF) and Accolade (ACCD) with bullish sentiments.

Bitfarms (BFARF)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bitfarms, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bitfarms with a $6.35 average price target.

Accolade (ACCD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Accolade yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.88, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

