Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Benchmark Electronics (BHE), Intuit (INTU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Intuit (INTU) with bullish sentiments.

Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Benchmark Electronics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.26, close to its 52-week high of $32.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 67.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Benchmark Electronics with a $33.50 average price target.

Intuit (INTU)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Intuit today and set a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $416.15, close to its 52-week high of $423.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $453.29, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

