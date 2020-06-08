Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Baidu (BIDU), Microchip (MCHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baidu (BIDU) and Microchip (MCHP) with bullish sentiments.

Baidu (BIDU)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Baidu today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 73.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $142.00 average price target.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Microchip, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.00, close to its 52-week high of $113.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.40, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

