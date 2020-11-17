Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: AXT (AXTI), GAN (GAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AXT (AXTI) and GAN (GAN) with bullish sentiments.

AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on AXT, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.84, close to its 52-week high of $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 72.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $8.87 average price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83.

