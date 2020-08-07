Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with bullish sentiments.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Axon Enterprise, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.17.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.54, close to its 52-week high of $57.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Sapiens International, and Exlservice Holdings.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.30, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.50, close to its 52-week high of $32.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

