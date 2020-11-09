Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) with bullish sentiments.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcelis Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Applied Optoelectronics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Applied Optoelectronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.80.

