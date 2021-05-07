Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Avid Technology (AVID), Envestnet (ENV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVID), Envestnet (ENV) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.59, close to its 52-week high of $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 109.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $29.75 average price target, representing a 24.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Envestnet (ENV)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.71.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Envestnet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.80, close to its 52-week high of $156.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $172.23, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

