Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Avalara (AVLR), Square (SQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avalara (AVLR) and Square (SQ) with bullish sentiments.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.09, close to its 52-week high of $138.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 86.3% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $136.91, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Square to Buy, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.94, close to its 52-week high of $107.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Hold with an average price target of $87.70, which is a -15.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

