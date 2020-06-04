Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Autodesk (ADSK), Pegasystems (PEGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK), Pegasystems (PEGA) and Sprout Social (SPT) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $226.39.

Celino has an average return of 18.3% when recommending Autodesk.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is ranked #465 out of 6689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $207.44 average price target, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report issued on May 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report released today, Steve Enders from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.63, close to its 52-week high of $103.13.

Enders has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Pegasystems.

According to TipRanks.com, Enders is ranked #2488 out of 6689 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.14, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Sprout Social, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.11, close to its 52-week high of $31.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Epam Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $26.67 average price target, which is a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

