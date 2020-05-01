Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Atlassian (TEAM), Ducommun (DCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atlassian (TEAM) and Ducommun (DCO) with bullish sentiments.

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.49, close to its 52-week high of $158.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.00, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 43.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

