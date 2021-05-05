Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Aterian (ATER), Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aterian (ATER) and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) with bullish sentiments.

Aterian (ATER)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Aterian today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 79.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Aterian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.17, implying a 137.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)

In a report released today, Kyle Peterson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.60, close to its 52-week low of $21.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #2586 out of 7490 analysts.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

