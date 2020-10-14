Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Apple (AAPL), VMware (VMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and VMware (VMW) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Apple today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.74, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.45, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

