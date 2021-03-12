Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Apple (AAPL), Verizon (VZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Verizon (VZ) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Apple today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 60.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.25, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report issued on February 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan reiterated a Buy rating on Verizon yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.90, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.99, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $158.55 average price target, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

