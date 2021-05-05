Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Apple (AAPL), Global Payments (GPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Global Payments (GPN) and Infinera (INFN) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Arista Networks, Avaya Holdings, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.96, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Payments (GPN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $205.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.59, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $10.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.