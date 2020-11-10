Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Apple (AAPL) and F5 Networks (FFIV) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released yesterday, Yoni Yadgaran from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.93.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $14.10 average price target, representing a 42.3% upside. In a report issued on November 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Arista Networks.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.21, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks yesterday and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.53, close to its 52-week high of $162.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $164.17 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

