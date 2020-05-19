Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Analog Devices (ADI), Autodesk (ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Analog Devices (ADI) and Autodesk (ADSK) with bullish sentiments.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $125.10 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 75.1% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.00, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

