Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alteryx (AYX), Open Lending (LPRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX) and Open Lending (LPRO) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 77.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Snowflake, and Datadog.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.13, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Open Lending (LPRO)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Open Lending today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.74, close to its 52-week high of $41.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

