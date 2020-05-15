Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alteryx (AYX), AeroVironment (AVAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 73.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.55, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $69.25 average price target, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Sensata.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $6.13 average price target, implying a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

