Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alphabet Class C (GOOG), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class C (GOOG), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Zebra Tech (ZBRA) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

In a report released today, Michael Levine CFA from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C, with a price target of $2750.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1927.51, close to its 52-week high of $1955.76.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #255 out of 7271 analysts.

Alphabet Class C has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2290.00, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2250.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A yesterday and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1919.12, close to its 52-week high of $1949.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 79.7% and a 80.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2096.24, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2056.00 price target.

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Zebra Tech, with a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $405.19, close to its 52-week high of $419.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, MKS Instruments, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zebra Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $392.50.

