Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $3000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2278.38, close to its 52-week high of $2431.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 73.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $2778.32 average price target, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $3000.00 price target.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

