Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), DSP Group (DSPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), DSP Group (DSPG) and Fabrinet (FN) with bullish sentiments.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Allied Motion Technologies today and set a price target of $41.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Precision Group, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allied Motion Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.75.

DSP Group (DSPG)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on DSP Group, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DSP Group with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Fabrinet (FN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Fabrinet today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Fabrinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.33, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

