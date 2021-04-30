Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Alliance Data Systems (ADS), Allscripts (MDRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alliance Data Systems (ADS), Allscripts (MDRX) and Microstrategy (MSTR) with bullish sentiments.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.64, close to its 52-week high of $121.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $121.50 average price target.

Allscripts (MDRX)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Hold with an average price target of $15.63.

Microstrategy (MSTR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Microstrategy yesterday and set a price target of $920.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $655.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.1% and a 80.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Grid Dynamics Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microstrategy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $823.33, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $850.00 price target.

