Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Milene Kerner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #6318 out of 6998 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $88.83 average price target, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR51.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Stmicroelectronics, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $54.92 average price target, a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR49.50 price target.

