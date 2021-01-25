Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Perry maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7040 out of 7253 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.34, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Infineon, and ams AG.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.85, which is a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

