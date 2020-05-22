Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Agilysys (AGYS), Camtek (CAMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agilysys (AGYS) and Camtek (CAMT) with bullish sentiments.

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilysys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.93, close to its 52-week high of $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.9% and a 41.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

