Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualys (QLYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualys (QLYS) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Power Integrations, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $86.70 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualys, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $113.63 average price target.

