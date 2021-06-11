Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Kaleyra (KLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Kaleyra (KLR) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 73.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $105.06 average price target, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Kaleyra (KLR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50.

