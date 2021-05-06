Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Adtran (ADTN), Fiverr International (FVRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adtran (ADTN) and Fiverr International (FVRR) with bullish sentiments.

Adtran (ADTN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Adtran today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Adtran has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein reiterated a Buy rating on Fiverr International today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiverr International with a $286.63 average price target, representing a 54.9% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

