Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Aviat Networks (AVNW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Aviat Networks (AVNW) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) with bullish sentiments.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACI Worldwide with a $47.00 average price target.

Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Aviat Networks today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aviat Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Axcelis Technologies, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcelis Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

