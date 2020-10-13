Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Accenture (ACN), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Accenture (ACN) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Accenture (ACN)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Accenture today and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.59, close to its 52-week high of $247.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 84.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Trimble Navigation, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $242.92 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #6737 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Hold with an average price target of $88.61, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR76.00 price target.

