Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: 8X8 (EGHT), Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and MediaAlpha (MAX) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $23.69 average price target, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Maxar Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

MediaAlpha (MAX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on MediaAlpha yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediaAlpha is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.60.

