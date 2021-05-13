Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: 8X8 (EGHT), Dynatrace (DT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT), Dynatrace (DT) and IAC/InterActive (IAC) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 40.4% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $38.50 average price target, a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released yesterday, Gray Powell from BTIG assigned a Buy rating to Dynatrace, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.60, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive on May 11 and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $274.36, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

