Analysts’ Top Services Picks: WW International (WW), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WW International (WW) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with bullish sentiments.

WW International (WW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on WW International yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1132 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.57.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4363 out of 5757 analysts.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

