Analysts’ Top Services Picks: WNS (WNS), Kelly Services (KELYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WNS (WNS) and Kelly Services (KELYA) with bullish sentiments.

WNS (WNS)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.54, close to its 52-week high of $78.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WNS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.29.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Kelly Services, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00, close to its 52-week high of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Sharps Compliance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelly Services with a $25.50 average price target, which is a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

