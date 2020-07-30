Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Wingstop (WING), SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Wingstop (WING), SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) and Omnicom Group (OMC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $153.25 average price target, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.66, close to its 52-week high of $131.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply with a $105.00 average price target, which is a -15.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

In a report released yesterday, Julien Roch from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Omnicom Group, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Roch is ranked #5423 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omnicom Group with a $57.50 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

