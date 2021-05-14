Analysts’ Top Services Picks: WildBrain (WLDBF), Airbnb (ABNB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on WildBrain (WLDBF) and Airbnb (ABNB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

WildBrain (WLDBF)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on WildBrain on May 12 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 64.7% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WildBrain with a $2.70 average price target, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.90 price target.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.75, close to its 52-week low of $121.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $197.36, implying a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

