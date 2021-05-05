Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Waste Connections (WCN), Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Connections (WCN) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Connections (WCN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections on April 30 and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 100.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and H&R Block.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $121.90 average price target, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International on May 3 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.86, close to its 52-week high of $71.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Restaurant Brands International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.27, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

