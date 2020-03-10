Analysts’ Top Services Picks: US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) and Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) with bullish sentiments.

US Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Auto Parts Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Cross Country Healthcare today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cross Country Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

