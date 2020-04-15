Analysts’ Top Services Picks: UnitedHealth (UNH), WNS (WNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH), WNS (WNS) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $270.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Community Health, and The Ensign Group.

UnitedHealth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.44, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $321.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WNS (WNS)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on WNS, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $64.29 average price target, representing a 41.2% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 32.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adtalem Global Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.