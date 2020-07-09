Analysts’ Top Services Picks: United Parcel (UPS), MSC Industrial (MSM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on United Parcel (UPS) and MSC Industrial (MSM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Thomas Wadewitz from UBS maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $99.67 average price target.

MSC Industrial (MSM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kevin Marek maintained a Hold rating on MSC Industrial today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Marek is ranked #3482 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MSC Industrial with a $74.71 average price target.

