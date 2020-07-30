Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Tutor Perini (TPC), Magnite (MGNI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tutor Perini (TPC) and Magnite (MGNI) with bullish sentiments.

Tutor Perini (TPC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Tutor Perini today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tutor Perini is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Magnite (MGNI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Magnite yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

