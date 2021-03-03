Analysts’ Top Services Picks: TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with bullish sentiments.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.55, close to its 52-week high of $95.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.80, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.14.

Gibas has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Accel Entertainment.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #143 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $14.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.