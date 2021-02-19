Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Trade Desk (TTD), Covanta Holding (CVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trade Desk (TTD) and Covanta Holding (CVA) with bullish sentiments.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk yesterday and set a price target of $900.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $846.50, close to its 52-week high of $972.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 76.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $892.50 average price target.

Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Covanta Holding, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covanta Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

