Analysts’ Top Services Picks: TechnipFMC (FTI), Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital downgraded TechnipFMC to Hold, with a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.19, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.0% and a 29.4% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Matteo Bonizzoni downgraded Implenia AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bonizzoni is ranked #6228 out of 6674 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $57.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.