Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Tapestry (TPR), Designer Brands (DBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tapestry (TPR) and Designer Brands (DBI) with bullish sentiments.

Tapestry (TPR)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.98, close to its 52-week low of $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.23, representing a 120.6% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Designer Brands (DBI)

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating on Designer Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.45, equals to its 52-week low of $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is ranked #5022 out of 6185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Designer Brands with a $19.50 average price target, which is a 128.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

