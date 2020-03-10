Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Stitch Fix (SFIX), Vail Resorts (MTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Vail Resorts (MTN) with bullish sentiments.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $31.25 average price target, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Vail Resorts (MTN)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Vail Resorts, with a price target of $238.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $182.00, close to its 52-week low of $180.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 32.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vail Resorts with a $259.00 average price target.

