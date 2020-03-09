Analysts’ Top Services Picks: Stitch Fix (SFIX), Burlington Stores (BURL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Stitch Fix (SFIX), Burlington Stores (BURL) and GMS (GMS) with bullish sentiments.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix on March 5 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores, with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $250.73 average price target, representing a 23.7% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

GMS (GMS)

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GMS, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GMS with a $30.50 average price target, which is a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

